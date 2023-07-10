Monday, July 10, 2023
     
HP prepares to launch budget-friendly Envy Laptop in India under Rs 1 Lakh

HP's focus on providing innovative and feature-rich laptops across different segments reflects its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers. The Envy 15's impending launch in India demonstrates HP's dedication to offering cutting-edge technology and premium devices to the market.

HP is gearing up to launch its latest Envy 15 laptop in India this week, targeting GenZ content creators with a price tag of less than Rs 1,00,000. According to sources, the new laptop is designed to cater to the needs of content creators, offering enhanced connectivity to three external 4K displays for seamless work. In addition, it will boast high-end security features to ensure privacy.

With the new Envy 15, HP aims to compete with Apple's MacBook Pro in the industry. The laptop will feature an IR sensor camera for convenient Windows Hello login, along with a manual shutter camera that can be used to deactivate the PC's camera. These privacy-focused features are expected to resonate well with content creators.

Moreover, the Envy 15 is set to meet the demands of today's content creation landscape by offering game-changing collaboration tools. This will empower creators to work more efficiently and effectively.

The new laptop is also anticipated to come equipped with HP QuickDrop, a feature that facilitates easy file transfer between devices. This seamless integration aims to enhance productivity and streamline workflow for content creators.

In addition to the Envy 15, HP recently launched its latest lineup of OMEN and Victus gaming laptops in India. The new range includes the OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16 laptops, catering to different types of gamers. These laptops offer top-notch gaming experiences, and each model is priced at Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 59,999, respectively.

Inputs from IANS

 

