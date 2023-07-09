YouTube tests AI-generated quizzes to enhance learning experience: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube tests AI quizzes for better learning

Google-owned platform YouTube is currently conducting an experiment to test the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated quizzes. The feature aims to assist users in expanding their knowledge on topics of interest. The quizzes will appear on the Home feed of the YouTube mobile app, offering users an opportunity to test their understanding of subjects covered in videos they have recently watched. The platform will also provide a convenient link to the related video, enabling users to revisit and delve deeper into the topic.

This global experiment is being rolled out to a small percentage of iOS and Android users who have recently viewed select educational and English language videos. By offering quizzes tailored to users' video consumption patterns, YouTube aims to provide a personalized learning experience and encourage continued engagement with educational content.

In addition to this experiment, YouTube recently announced another feature in testing: a lock screen functionality that allows users to disable touch input while watching videos. This feature, available on both Android and iOS platforms, aims to prevent accidental taps or interruptions during video playback. While still in the testing phase, YouTube Premium members can currently access this feature until July 30.

These new experiments demonstrate YouTube's commitment to enhancing user experience and providing innovative features. By leveraging AI technology to offer quizzes and improving video playback with the lock screen feature, YouTube continues to evolve as a platform for educational content consumption and uninterrupted viewing enjoyment.

