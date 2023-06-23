Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MEET Google Meet gets a new companion mode check-in feature

Google has unveiled a new feature called "companion mode check-in" for its video communication service, Google Meet. In a blog post on Thursday, the tech giant addressed the challenge of identifying individuals in virtual meetings who join from conference rooms, where they are typically identified by the name of the room itself. With the introduction of companion mode check-in, users joining a meeting from a conference room can now use their personal devices to check in to that specific room.

This new feature aims to overcome the anonymity that arises when conference rooms are represented as a collective entity during virtual meetings. By utilizing companion mode, participants can ensure that their individual names are displayed, making others aware of their presence in the meeting. This enhancement contributes to a more personalized and inclusive meeting experience.

The room check-in functionality will be enabled by default, providing a seamless experience for users. However, administrators have the flexibility to disable this feature for specific Meet hardware devices or individual users, depending on their requirements or preferences.

This announcement comes on the heels of another recent update by Google, where they introduced a viewer mode option in Google Meet. This feature allows meeting organizers to designate attendees as "viewers" when sending out Calendar invites. By selecting the "Everyone is a viewer" option, larger meetings can be conducted with reduced potential for distractions, such as audio disruptions.

Google continues to refine its video communication service, responding to user feedback and addressing common pain points. These new features demonstrate Google's commitment to improving collaboration and productivity in virtual meetings. By enabling participants to check in with their individual identities from conference rooms and designating specific attendees as viewers, Google Meet aims to create a more engaging, organized, and streamlined virtual meeting environment.

As Google Meet evolves, users can anticipate further updates and enhancements to enhance the overall meeting experience, ensuring efficient and effective communication in both small and large-scale virtual gatherings.

