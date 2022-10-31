Monday, October 31, 2022
     
Elon Musk 'Silently' changes Twitter homepage- Know more

As per the report, Musk has requested that the Explore page will display the trending tweets and news stories, be redirected to the logged-out users who are visiting Twitter.com. Earlier, the homepage use to display just a sign-up form when logged out which encouraged users to create accounts.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 31, 2022 16:58 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

It was last week when Elon Musk entered the Twitter office with a sink, and then he fired the CEO Parag Agarwal, along with other few top leaders of the organisation. Now it has been reported that Musk has quietly made a change to the homepage of Twitter.

According to The Verge, Musk requested that the Explore page which displays trending tweets and news stories, be redirected to the logged-out users who are visiting Twitter.com.

Before the change, the homepage of the platform used to display just a sign-up form when logged out which encouraged users to create accounts to access tweets.

Musk's directive required the involvement of the Vice President, to override a code freeze set in place to prevent renegade employees from making changes during the takeover process, the report said.

With less than three days under his belt as "Chief Twit", Musk has already begun to quickly transform the company from the inside out, as evidenced by his modification of Twitter's homepage.

Recently, the company had planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification.

Verified users would have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan to keep their blue checkmark.

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter

It was informed to the team members that if they failed to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7, then they had to face termination.

Musk wanted subscriptions to increase to cover up to half of the business's total revenue.

