BGMI officially available for play in India: Know more

Krafton, a South Korean video game developer has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for play in India. The company said that the launch of BGMI comes with the 2.5 Update, promising players a refined and immersive gaming experience. However, to ensure a smooth rollout, the game's availability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases.

The gaming company aims to make the game accessible to all players within a maximum time limit of 48 hours. BGMI will now also be available for iOS users to download and play in the country.

In a move to promote responsible gaming practices, Krafton has implemented certain restrictions. Users under the age of 18 will have a daily playtime limit of three hours, while other players can enjoy up to six hours of gameplay per day. Additionally, parental verification and a daily spending limit for minors continue to be crucial features of the game which ensures a safe and controlled gaming experience for younger players.

Alongside the launch, the 2.5 Update brings several additions to BGMI. One of the features is the introduction of a brand-new map called Nusa, which promises to provide players with fresh gameplay experiences. Furthermore, the update includes captivating in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a collection of new skins.

Significantly, Krafton's flagship game, PUBG, was banned in India by the government. Responding to the ban, the gaming company announced the development of BGMI in May 2021, tailored specifically for Indian gamers.

BGMI was officially released on July 2, followed by its launch on iOS devices on August 18. In a remarkably short period, BGMI accomplished an astonishing feat of surpassing 100 million registered users within a year.

However, the Indian government subsequently ordered Google and Apple to remove the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores, citing Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

