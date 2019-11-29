Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Offers and discounts on Redmi Note 8, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi Black Friday Sale kicks off starting today

As one of the biggest sale events of the year arrives, Xiaomi announces its Black Friday Sale deals and offers. The sale is set to begin starting today, November 29 and will go on until Monday, December 2. Along with the discounted prices on existing devices, it is also the first sale for the recently launched Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition and the Electric Blue colour variant of the Redmi Note 8. The sale will be live on at 12noon on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi is offering great discounts on last year’s Redmi Note series smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB+64GB), which was launched for Rs. 13,999 is now available for just Rs. 11,999. The top-end 6GB+128GB variant is down from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 12,999. Redmi Note 7s is also getting a discount of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 on its 3GB and 4GB RAM variants respectively. The smartphone is now priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999.

Even the flagship smartphones like the Redmi K20 Pro and Poco F1 are receiving great discounts. While the Redmi K20 Pro is down from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 25,999, the Poco F1 makes a much better deal now at a starting price of just Rs. 14,999. Redmi K20 Pro buyers can enjoy an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A3 is also receiving a price cut of Rs. 500 on both variants and it now starts at Rs. 12,499. Other smartphones receiving discounts include the Redmi Y3, Redmi K20, Redmi 7 and 7A.

Apart from smartphones, the Chinese brand is also offering discounts on the Mi LED Smart bulb, Mi Router 3C, Mi Home Security Camera, Mi In-Ear Headphones, Mi Pocket Speaker 2, Mi Selfie Stick and more.

Additionally, the company is also offering 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

