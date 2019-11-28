Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 edition with 4K display launched in India: Price, features and more

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) comes with a 4K panel.

Xiaomi now has a wide range of variety in its Mi TV lineup in India. The company launched the Mi TV 4X series a few months ago. Initially, the model was available in three screen sizes, 43-inches, 50-inches and 65-inches. Now, with the latest 2020 edition, the company has added 55-inch screen size. The new smart TV is set to go on sale from December 2, 12PM.

While the new TV showcases a similar design to what we have seen in their earlier versions of Mi TV 4X. However, it does bring in a couple of handy features on board. The new 2020 edition adds native support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Now, the consumers will be able to stream content right out of the box. The Chinese brand has also added Netflix and Amazon Prime Video buttons on the new Mi Remote Controller.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 2020 Edition features a 4K panel with support for HDR 10. It also brings Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine. It also adds support for Dolby Atmos audio as well as DTS-HD. The smart TV is powered by the latest Android 9 Pie TV OS coupled with PatchWall 2.0. Since it runs on Android, it also brings support for Chromecast, Google Assistant and more.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will set you back just Rs. 34,999. The new smart TV will be available via Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Amazon starting December 2. Customers who buy the TV before January 31, 2020 will be eligible for an Airtel DTH connection with 4 months subscription at just Rs. 1,800.