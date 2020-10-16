Xiaomi announces Diwali with Mi sale: Discounts, offers and more

Xiaomi announces 'Diwali with Mi sale'

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale has just kicked off and the company is offering discounts, cashback offers and more on various products. The Xiaomi products are available on great discounts via Amazon and Flipkart at their Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales, respectively. The company is also offering discounts via its mi.com.

Marking the occasion, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said, “As we enter the festive season, Mi India is focused on bringing a massive selection across a diverse range of products, coupled with unique offers and best deals. Being a customer centric brand, we have always focussed on introducing meaningful innovations, that can help improve their lifestyle and overall well-being. We are committed to bringing unparalleled technology to our consumers and these offers are a testament to that commitment.”

He further added, “With ‘Diwali with Mi’, we are making these products more accessible with exciting offers and are confident that we will keep up the momentum for a strong festive season this year as well. We believe that these offers will further enhance our market leadership and add more joy to this festive season.”

Xiaomi is offering a huge discount on its flagship Xiaomi Mi 10. The smartphone was launched for a price of Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. During the sale, the smartphone will be available for Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999 for the two memory variants, respectively.

Some of the other offers include discounts on the popular Note Series - Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The two smartphones will be offered at a discount of Rs. 1000, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro buyers will be able to avail a discount of up to Rs. 1500.

Apart from these, there are many other exciting deals available on the company’s official website. The deals and offers are on a wide range of products including smartTVs, audio products, power banks and more.

