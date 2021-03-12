WhatsApp Support Threads feature to soon be available on Android, iOS: Here's what it will do

WhatsApp to soon roll out a support thread for users.

WhatsApp continuously works on bringing more and more useful features. It has recently started testing out a new feature where the users will be able to chat with the messaging platform itself in order to report any bugs. The feature is currently being tested internally and it should be made available to the masses soon.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will be called ‘Support Chat Threads’ and it is currently being tested on Android and iOS platforms. The feature will be made available in an upcoming update of the app.

Just like other chats, Support Threads will also be end-to-end encrypted allowing users to chat with the support team in a safer environment. As per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo on Twitter, the Support Threads will be initiated in a whole new chat window. These chats will be closed after the issue is resolved.

In order to begin a chat with the support team, the users will have to head over to the ‘Contact us’ section, which will be added in the Settings tab. The users will have to write down their issue first and then the support thread will start.