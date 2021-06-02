Tata Sky Binge app now available for Android, iOS: Here's all you need to know

Image Source : TATA SKY Tata Sky Binge app now available for Android, iOS.

Tata Sky launched the Tata Sky Binge Mobile app for Android and iOS users. Tata Sky Binge’s core proposition includes a content first approach. This one-of-a-kind OTT aggregation app curates’ content from multiple streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, Trending Now etc., making content discoverability easy.

Content surfing using Language, Genre, app rails etc., makes search and recommendations faster and convenient. The tab bar at the bottom of the screen gives easy access to Home screen, Search and Watchlist. Single subscription, single payment and single sign-on to view content on one unified platform makes viewing immersive and enjoyable.

Tata Sky Binge Mobile app has been introduced with two attractive plans. Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. All new Binge users downloading the Mobile app enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Content & Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said, “The launch of Tata Sky Binge Mobile app is in sync with our endeavour towards making our products available to a larger audience base. Our subscribers can now access their choice of OTT content, on large and small screens, at home or on-the-go, all with a unified interface, single subscription and sign-on.”