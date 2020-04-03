COVID-19: Samsung Pay brings donate to PM Cares Fund for the fight against Coronavirus

Samsung Pay now has an option to donate for the PM Cares Fund.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in India every day. The pandemic has crossed the 1 million mark worldwide making even scarier. The government of India is taking all the necessary steps to contain this deadly virus from spreading in the country. With such efforts, there is a lot of money being used, which is why the PM Cares Fund donation campaign has been initiated. In order to bring the voice to even more people, Samsung Pay has added an option to donate.

Samsung has added an option that can help users to donate to the PM Cares Fund in just a couple of taps. With this, the South Korean giant is not only attracting more people towards the campaign but also giving them an easy way to donate.

How to donate for PM Cares Fund using Samsung Pay?

Open the Samsung Pay app on your smartphone

Tap on the PM Cares Fund banner

Setup the UPI associated with your phone number, if it's not set up already

Once done, select the bank account you want the money to be debited from and enter the amount

Tap next and verify the information once

Hit send to make the donation

Apart from making the process easier for the users, Samsung Pay's option also ensures that users do not get into any type of fraud or scam and the money is directly donated to the PM Cares Fund.