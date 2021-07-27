Follow us on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z foldable smartphone series to come with S-Pen.

Samsung is all set to unveil the much-awaited Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones on August 11, 2021. With the upcoming foldable smartphones, the company aims to add more productivity as well as innovative features.

"We will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences," said Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

"We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones," he added.

Dr Roh said Samsung is working with Google to enrich the foldable ecosystems with popular apps and services.

"For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format. From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences," he said.

At Samsung, “open” and “secure” are never mutually exclusive, Dr Roh said, adding that Samsung has collaborated with trusted industry leaders like Google and Microsoft to deliver mobile technology that is secure and optimized for today’s rapidly evolving and interconnected world

"We constantly work with key partners to create cutting-edge security solutions that keep your devices and data safe every step of the way. This allows us to give you even more control over your apps, data and privacy, so you can curate your own experience — with total peace of mind," he added.

Talking about Samsung's recent collaboration with Google to develop the new unified wearable platform, Dr Roh said, the One UI Watch user interface is deeply integrated with other Galaxy devices and provides consistent connectivity between the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone.