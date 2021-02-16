Image Source : TWITTER/SAMSUNGMOBILESA Samsung Galaxy A12 unveiled in India starting at Rs 12,999

With the aim to expand its Galaxy A Series, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone, Galaxy A12 in India that comes equipped with a quad camera setup. The 4GB+64GB variant comes at Rs 12,999, while 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 13,999. It is available in three colours black, blue and white across leading online and offline stores.

With Galaxy A12, Samsung will disrupt the sub Rs 15,000 segment with great features, the company said in a statement. Galaxy A12 comes equipped with rear quad camera setup -- 48MP primary camera, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and 2MP Depth camera. On the front, there's an 8MP camera for selfies.

"We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device -- Galaxy A12 -- which carries forward the DNA of the Galaxy A Series," said Aditya Babbar, Director & Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The smartphone features 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips. The smartphone houses 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast-charging technology. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5.

On Monday, Samsung also launched its new smartphone 'Galaxy F62' with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a massive 7000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, the device and will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from February 22.The smartphone will be available in three colours -- laser green, laser blue and laser grey. Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1. Galaxy F62 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens.