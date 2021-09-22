Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung discloses key features of its 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Samsung unveiled its first 200MP mobile camera sensor-ISOCELL HP1-earlier this month and now the company has released a new video that explains all the crucial features of the new camera sensor.

For ultimate low-light photography, the ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new ChameleonCell technology, a pixel-binning technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout, depending on the environment.

As per the video and official explanation from Samsung, it can do 2X2 pixel binning, thereby enabling the sensor to shoot 8K videos, with the adequate shrinking of the field of view.

In a low-lit environment, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56im pixels by merging 16 neighboring pixels. It supports multisampling, which reads out each pixel several times and averages the readings.

Meanwhile, the ISOCELL GN5 is the industry's first 1.0im image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities.

This technology places two photodiodes, the smallest in the industry, within each 1.0im pixel of the sensor either horizontally or vertically to recognize pattern changes in all directions.

In addition, to ensure that the autofocus is quick and accurate, Samsung equipped the ISOCELL HP1 with Double Super PD.