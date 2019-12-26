Realme X2 now available via open sale: Price, specifications and more

Realme X2 is now available via an open sale in India.

Realme India has recently launched the mid-range smartphone, Realme X2. The handset was initially available via flash sales making it quite difficult to get hands-on a unit. The company has finally announced that the smartphone will now be available 24x7 via open sales on Flipkart and Realme's official website. Here's everything you need to know if you are planning on getting one.

Realme X2 Price, Availability

Realme X2 is launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. The smartphone is available in Pearl Blue, Pearl White, Pearl Green colour variants. It can be purchased via online channels like Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme X2 Specifications

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED with a waterdrop style notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It packs in up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery, which supports the company's VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

On the optics front, theRealme X2 sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel super macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.