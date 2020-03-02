Realme Band features revealed ahead of official launch: Know what they are

Image Source : REALME Realme Band will come in three colours

Realme is all set to get into the wearable segment and its launch its first fitness band -- the Realme Band in India. The Realme Band will be released alongside the Realme 6 series at an event scheduled on March 5 in New Delhi, India. Ahead of the official launch event, we have a couple of Realme Band features that have surfaced on the Realme website. Read on to know what they are.

Realme Band Features

The Realme Band is confirmed to come with a large colour display and have three colour variants: yellow, black, and green. However, there is no word on the naming scheme set by the company. There will also be support for IP68 water resistance.

The Realme Band will support a real-time heart rate monitor and will come with 9 sports mode (cricket, bike, run, walk, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning) to keep a track of your physical activities for a 'leap to a fitter lifestyle.' One thing worth noting is that the Cricket mode is specially designed for people in India.

Additionally, the Realme Band will feature a sleep quality monitor, USB direct charge, and smart notifications such as calls, reminders, WhatsApp alerts, messages, and even steps taken. We will let you know more about the Realme Band once it gets launched.

As a reminder, Realme will also launch the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro during the launch event. The smartphones are expected to sport a 90Hz Full HD+ display, which could be a first for smartphones under Rs. 10,000. On the camera front, there will a 64MP quad-camera setup (main camera, Ultra-wide camera, telephoto lens, and macro lens), and 20x zoom. The smartphones will come with in-display front cameras (Realme 6 will get a single one and the 6 Pro will get two). Additionally. there will be support for 30W Flash Charge fast charging tech.

Realme Band Availability, Price

The Realme Band will be up for grabs as part of the Realme 'Hate-to-wait' sale on the launch day itself, that is, March 5. The sale will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. While the Realme Band price is still not known, it could possibly be priced below Rs. 3,000.

Additionally, Realme is conducting a contest wherein people can get a chance to win free Realme Band and a lot more. All you need to do is:

Scan the QR code on Realme Website. You have to tap on Realme Band section, scroll to finally the QR code

Invite your friends to 'like' you

Top 100 likes will win you gifts, which could also be the new Realme Band

For more details, you can visit the Realme website.

