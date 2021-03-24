Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : REALME / TWITTER Realme 8 series launched in India.

Realme has just announced the launch of the much-anticipated Realme 8 series. This time around, the company has launched two new smartphones in the series, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. While the key highlight of the Pro variant is the 108MP camera, the regular Realme 8 does not fall far behind with an AMOLED screen and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 8 Specifications

Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with the ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge technology.

On the optics front, the Realme 8 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white sensor.

Realme 8 Pro Specifications

Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Realme 8 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens.

Price and availability

Realme 8 is available in two colour variants, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone is set to go on sale for the first time on March 25, 2021 via realme.com, Flipkart as well as offline retail stores.

As for the Realme 8 Pro, the smartphone will be available in Illuminating Yellow, Infinite Black and Infinite Blue colour variants. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variant, respectively. This one will also go on sale for the first time on March 21 via realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail stores.