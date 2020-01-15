PUBG Mobile to soon get Erangel 2.0, Karakin map might replace Vikendi

PUBG Mobile Deathmatch mode.

PUBG Mobile has recently rolled out the Royale Pass Season 11 update with tons of exciting features and changes. The company pushes new updates every now and then to keep the hype among the players. Now, the next step for PUBG Corp. is to update the much popular Erangle map, which was first teased during the PMCO 2019 Spring finals in Berlin. After a long time, we are now seeing another teaser in the form of a YouTube video uploaded by a channel named Wynnsanity.

The video showcases the upcoming Erangle 2.0 map and it even confirms that the game is soon getting new game dynamics. While the location names will remain more or less similar to the older version of the map, the new one will divide the map by running a river right through the center of the map. This update will even add more bridges to the map.

According to the video uploaded by Wynnsanity, there might be new special classes added to the game. By joining one of these new special classes, you will gain special abilities.

Karakin map

Apart from that, a recent tweet from PUBG suggests that a new map called Karakin is making its way to the PC version of the game. The company has even embedded a video to the tweet giving a quick look to the upcoming map. The fifth map addition to the game looks quite similar to the existing Miramar map. While the map is supposed to be just a new addition, there are leaks and rumours that suggest it will be replacing Vikendi.

Soon after the map is rolled out on the PC version of the game, we can expect it to eventually arrive on PUBG Mobile. However, it is a long road to go.