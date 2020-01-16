Oppo F15 with 48MP quad-camera setup launched: Price, specifications and more

Oppo F15 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo has just launched a new smartphone in India, the Oppo F15. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Vivo V17 and the Redmi K20. The key highlights of the Oppo F15 include the a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched Oppo F15.

Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch fullHD + AMOLED display that boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The AMOLED panel upfront comes with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone is also capable of streaming high-definition content on apps like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime videos. Moreover, the smartphone also features In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0, which according to Oppo can unlock the smartphone in just 0.32 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumit Walia, Vice President – Product & Marketing, OPPO India said “OPPO believes in pushing the boundaries to provide consumers with best in class consumer experience. The F series has been a testimony to this approach and offered a bouquet of exciting features that consumers most desire. Our latest edition to the F series, OPPO F15 will introduce not only a new level of fun, creativity, speed but also an unparalleled stylish design. We believe it will appeal to the young consumers who want the most out of their smartphone and love to flaunt its capabilities.”

As far as the internals are concerned, the Oppo F15 comes with a MediaTek P70 processor at its helm. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery that also supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

On the optics front, the Oppo F15 sports a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor installed on the front inside a waterdrop style notch.

Oppo F15 is priced at Rs. 19,990 and it will be available in Unicorn White and Lightning Black colour variants. The smartphone is set to go on sale starting January 24 via on Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail stores. As for the launch offers, the company is offering one-time screen replacement if you buy the smartphone before January 26. Jio users will be able to claim 100 percent additional data on purchasing the Oppo F15. While HDFC and ICICI Bank are offering 5 percent cash back on both debit and credit cards, YesBank users will only get 5 percent cash back on credit card transactions.