OnePlus expected to launch affordable devices to attract a wider audience

OnePlus went from being the one who makes flagship killers to the one who makes flagships in 6 years. With the launch of the new OnePlus 8 series, the Chinese company has entered a different space than it was known for serving. However, the company could soon change its strategy and introduce varying products to cater to all sorts of people. Read on to know more about this.

OnePlus to introduce new products

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to announce that the company will soon launch more products, which means OnePlus will soon add more categories to its products and launch new smart products. Apart from introducing new smart devices, the company is also expected to launch products with an affordable price tag, as per an interview with the Fast Company. This means there could be more affordable OnePlus smartphones for users.

Lau, in the interview, said, "What we’re seeing is that with current products, there’s still a demand from a large consumer base for a more suitable price that enables more consumers to be able to access OnePlus products. That’s a really important insight, and it’s something that we’re taking into very serious consideration."

The announcement implies that OnePlus could soon introduce the rumoured OnePlus Z (specifically in India), a smartphone that will be slightly affordable for users, much like the OnePlus X. While details regarding the smartphone remain unknown, rumours suggest that the smartphone is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, a 4,000mAh battery, and a punch-hole display.

OnePlus' focus on affordable smartphones will help it compete with brands such as Vivo, Oppo, and Samsung and help the company get back to how it started some years ago so that more and more OnePlus devices sell.

As for the other products, OnePlus currently sells a smart TV and wireless earphones. The new strategy could introduce more such products, as well, as new products to the OnePlus family.

However, not much is known about OnePlus' plans as of now. We will let you know once the company releases some information on this. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

