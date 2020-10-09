OnePlus 8T 5G design officially teased ahead of launch: Here's a look at the upcoming OnePlus smartphone

Image Source : ONEPLUS/YOUTUBE OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green

OnePlus will host an online event next week to unveil the much-rumoured OnePlus 8T 5G globally. Amidst plenty of rumours and leaks prior to the official launch, OnePlus has now officially teased the design of its upcoming smartphone, flaunting a refreshing colour. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 8T design revealed

The OnePlus 8T has been showcased in the new Aquamarine Green colour. As revealed by the company via a OnePlus Community Forum post, the OnePlus 8T will sport a glossy glass back for the new Aquamarine Green. It uses diffuse reflection for a smooth finish for a gleaming effect and reduced fingerprints. The smartphone's design also appears on an Amazon India listing.

The look reveal confirms the previous rumours that hinted at quad rear cameras and the Aqua colour variant as one of the options for us. It is confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will feature a rectangular rear camera module with four snappers, in the top left corner. The cameras will be accompanied by the OnePlus logo in the middle.

As for the specs, the OnePlus 8T is confirmed to get 5G support, a 120Hz display, and 65W fast charging. It will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and will be available to buy via Amazon India and OnePlus.in. Rumours suggest that the device will get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It could come in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB and get quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 5MP depth sensor). The front shooter could stand at 16MP.

The device is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and is likely to get an in-display fingerprint scanner. While pricing details aren't concrete, the OnePlus 8T could be priced at Euros 599 (around Rs. 51,600) for 8GB/128GB model and Euros 699 (around Rs. 60,200) for 12GB/256GB model.

Since the details aren't fully true, we need to wait until the launch event scheduled for October 14 for a conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned.

