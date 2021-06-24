Microsoft Windows 11 Event: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Windows 11 is expected to launch at today's Microsoft event.

Microsoft Windows 11 event: Microsoft is gearing up to host its biggest product launch event in decades. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella along with Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will take the stage to unveil “the next-gen OS.”

There are plenty of reasons to believe that the upcoming OS is called Windows 11. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch event:

Microsoft’s Windows 11 event: Date, Time

Microsoft’s upcoming event is set to kick off today at 8.30 PM IST/11 am ET and will be live-streamed online.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 event: How to watch LIVE

To watch Microsoft's Windows 11 event livestream, you need to head over to the Windows Event page on the company’s website. Watch Microsoft’s Windows 11 event live stream here.

What to expect at Microsoft’s Windows 11 event?

In terms of what we can expect during Microsoft's event, the company has teased a “new version of Windows," without confirming the Windows 11 name. Microsoft recently released a video teaser with the new startup sound that will be a part of the next-generation OS. The build that leaked a few days back, suggested that the new PC operating system will come with a new design.

As far as the next generation Windows is concerned, this time Microsoft can make some changes in the user interface. The overall interface may look similar to Windows 10X that Microsoft had showcased in 2019. Apart from this, a new start menu, an updated Files app and a completely redesigned taskbar were hinted in the leaked build.

With the new update, a new Windows logo can also be launched. The photos that were leaked a few days back, revealed that the new logo will be presented with a new Sun Valley design theme with blue color.

Apart from the new user interface of Windows 11, it is also expected that the company can revamp Windows Store. During its Build developer conference, last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased “significant updates” for Windows that will focus on the economic opportunity for developers and creators.

Satya Nadella said, “We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications.” That means a Windows Store update could be a part of Windows 11.