Micromax IN Note 1 to go on sale tonight: Here's what you need to know

Micromax India recently launched the new In series comprising the In Note 1 and the In 1b. After recently going on its first sale, the In Note 1 is all set to go on its second sale in the country today. Here's everything you need to know about the Micromax smartphone.

Micromax In Note 1 Price, Availability, Offers

The In Note 1 will be available to buy via Flipkart and Micromax's official website at 12 AM on Saturday, December 19. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 12,499 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

The Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/84GB and 4GB/128GB. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras: 48MP main, 5MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 16MP.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs stock Android 10 with 2 years of confirmed major updates. Additionally, it gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Green and White colour options.

