Koo’s 'Voices of India’' Report Reveals Top National & Regional Trends of 2021

Koo, India’s micro-blogging platform has released a ‘Voices of India’ report around the insights of how Indians across linguistic diversities think, feel, and express themselves online on topics most relevant to them. The report represents user sentiments on the multi-lingual platform, which witnessed 20mn+ downloads since its inception, in March 2020.



Koo App reported that amongst the most trending hashtags in 2021- #Covid19, #IPL2021, #Tokyo2020, #UPElections2022, and #LakhimpurKheri topped the list of the platform. The platform also launched a number of initiatives during the second wave of COVID-19, so that the users may find leads for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. and further it also helped the communities to alert and share several precautionary measures.



Politics and sports also got much traction this year with trending tags like #UPElections2022, #Tokyo2020 and #IPL2021. Users shared their opinions across various languages through various social platforms. Also, Virat Kohli and Olympian Neeraj Chopra were amongst the most mentioned celebrities on the platform.

Koo App is available in ten regional languages of India- Hindi, English, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi and Gujarati. The company has announced that they have recently attained 20 million downloads and is set to reach the milestone of 100 million downloads by 2022.

Poetry & Politics for Hindi Speakers

Poetry generated a lot of fervor in the Hindi community, as through the app, users go a chance to explore their creative side through shayaris, ghazals, dohas, and kavitas at times, on the platform. Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s poem on the hypocrisy of humans was one of the most ‘Liked’ Koos in the Hindi community.

Furthermore, politics was another topic that got immense traction among the Hindi-speaking population on the platform. Tags like #UPElections2022 and #LakhimpurKheri were the most trending tags on the platform, as per the report.

Cinema Down South

The South film industry gain major traction on the Koo platform in 2021. The Report points out that Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October, was one of the most mentioned celebrities among the Kannada community on the platform. The company reported that the fans poured their love and offered condolences on his tragic demise. RRR - one of the most trending films on the Koo platform as the Telugu community shared their views for the upcoming film in their regional language.



Celebration of Regional Icons & Festivals

As a platform enabling Indians to connect with their respective language communities, the Koo App witnessed the celebration of multiple heroes from across regions.

On the birth anniversary of Maratha Queen - Ahilyabai Holkar - the platform witnessed significant traction from the Marathi-speaking community. Events like Bathukamma - Telangana’s flower festival, also got traction across the nation as people from various regions shared the engaging content and also held conversations in Telugu.