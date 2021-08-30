Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 13 might support LEO satellite for calls.

Apple is gearing up to launch the much-awaited iPhone 13 lineup next month. A new report suggests that the upcoming models will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without cellular coverage.

According to the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. This could allow iPhone 13 users to make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection, reports MacRumors.

iPhone 13 is expected to use a customised version of the Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip. This chip will support communications over satellite.

A recent survey has revealed that many iPhone users want the upcoming iPhone model to be named 'iPhone 2021' instead of 'iPhone 13'.

According to the survey, a total of 74 per cent of respondents said they hoped "iPhone 13" will be named something else. The respondents also voted for the best potential name, with "iPhone (2021)" taking the top spot with 38 per cent of the vote.

Around 26 per cent thought that the "iPhone 13" was the best name and only 13 per cent said that they would like to see the devices called the "iPhone 12S".

(with IANS inputs)