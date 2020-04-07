New leak hints at possible iPhone 12 models in 2020, could be four in number

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple is expected to launch the 2020 iPhone lineup this year. While some say it might be delayed until next year (due to the Coronavirus crisis), others believe the launch will take place as per the scheduled September event. Until things become official, we have rumours and leaks pouring in every day that is helpful for now. The most recent one throws light on the number of iPhone we are likely to see next. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 variants leaked

According to a tweet by the leakster Jon Prosser (who specialises in Apple leaks), Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models under its iPhone 12 series. There could be two variants of the iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Pro, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is suggested that the Cupertino tech major is soon to finalise the iPhone 12 prototyping and the CAD renders will be out soon.

The iPhone 12 is likely to come in two display sizes: 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch. The smartphones are expected to sport an aluminium body and a small notch, much like the iPhone 11 series. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, come with 5G support, and feature two rear cameras.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!



Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯



Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀



Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come with the same display size as the iPhone 12 and have a stainless steel chassis. It will also be powered by the A14 chipset and support 5G. However, there could be three rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor. As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it might share the same specs as the iPhone 12 Pro, except for bigger 6.7-inch screen size. The new leak goes in sync with the previous leak by Ming-Chi Kuo, which hints at a similar number of iPhones in 2020.

For those who don't know, the presence of the LiDAR will be much like the new iPad Pro and will improve AR capabilities on an iPhone. Additionally, the new iPhone 12 smartphones are most likely to run iOS 14, which is to be announced soon.

As a reminder, we still lack concrete information and it's advised we take the above-mentioned information with a grain of salt. We will update you once we get something official from Apple. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more