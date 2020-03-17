New iOS 14 leak hints at an iPhone 9 sibling and we are excited

Image Source : ONLEAKS X IGEEKSBLOG Apple iPhone 9 concept images

Apple has been log-rumoured to unveil the iPhone SE successor, allegedly called the iPhone 9. While the Coronavirus outbreak seems to have delayed the launch, rumours and leaks related to the budget iPhone are still flowing in. The most recent one hints at an additional iPhone apart from the iPhone 9. Read on to know all about it.

iPhone 9 might get an elder sibling

According to a report by 9To5Mac, codes of the upcoming iOS 14 have been found that suggest the existence of the another iPhone -- the iPhone 9 Plus -- in addition to the iPhone 9. If rumours turn out to be true, both the iPhone 9 and the 9 Plus will replace the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched back in 2017.

While not all is known about the purported iPhone 9 series, it is suggested that the iPhone 9 Plus is likely to come with a 5.5-inch LCD display and the iPhone 9 could have a 4.7-inch one. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, seen on the iPhone 11 series. The devices will bring back the home button and the Touch ID that disappeared after the launch of the iPhone X.

Additionally, the iPhone 9 series is likely to come with support for Apple Pay and might be able to scan NFC tags in the background. The iPhone 9 is expected to arrive this Spring for $399. However, we don't know what price tag the iPhone 9 Plus could carry.

iPhone 12 could be the 'best-ever' performer

Amongst the iPhone 9 leaks, the iPhone 12 rumours are also making rounds. The 2020 Apple flagship is expected to come with the 'most powerful' A14 Bionic chipset, which could beat the various Android premium devices so far. According to a report by the Research Snipers, Geekbencj scores of the A14 chipset have been leaked.

The A14 chipset has achieved a single-core score of 1,658 and a multi-core score of 4,612, which is a significant increase in speeds as compared to the A13 chipset. Additionally, the A14 chipset is likely to be clocked at 3.1GHz. If A14 gets this clock speed, it will be a breakthrough for ARM processors.

As a reminder, the aforementioned are rumours and have nothing concrete backing them. We will let you know once we get something official. Hence, stay tuned for more updates.

