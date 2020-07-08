Instagram Reels feature starts rolling out for Android, iOS in India: Here's how to use it

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram Reels is now available on Android, iOS.

Instagram is now gearing up to bring the perfect alternative to TikTok by launching the Reels feature in India. This comes right after the Chinese app was banned in India due to security concerns. Reels on Instagram will allow users to create videos on the app and add creative filters and music. The users will be able to share these videos among their Instagram followers directly.

The Facebook-owned giant claims that the idea of the Reels feature was derived from the fact that most of the videos on Instagram are 15 seconds or less. With the help of the new feature, a lot of popular TikTokers will be able to produce content for their followers.

Instagram is still testing the Reels feature, which means it might not be available for every user out there. India is currently the fourth country where the feature is being tested. It was earlier tested in Brazil, Germany and France. However, the company is now slowly bringing it to the masses and they have announced that the Reels feature will be made available for Instagram users in India starting 7:30 PM today.

As mentioned above, the Reels feature will basically allow users to shoot a short video and then edit it by adding filters and music from Instagram’s catalogue. The users can then share it to follow the trends, latest songs, movie dialogues and more.

How to use Instagram Reels?

Instagram has started rolling out the Reels feature for the masses. You should be able to use the feature on your Android or iOS smartphone soon. In order to use it, simply tap on the camera icon on the top left corner. Here, you will find the Reels option among the existing ones including Boomerang.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage