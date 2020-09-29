Infinix Hot 10 Lite with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, Specifications and more

Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Hot 10 Lite

Infinix has just announced the launch of the Infinix Hot 10 Lite. The all-new smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 5,000mAh battery and much more. The smartphone also brings in a fingerprint scanner, 8-megapixel selfie shooter, a triple rear camera setup and more to the table.

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Lite features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 2GB of RAM paired with 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with two QVGA sensors. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Price, Availability

Infinix has launched the Hot 10 Lite in Nigeria for a price of NGN 45,400 (roughly Rs. 8,700). The company has also launched the smartphone in Ghana for a price of GHS 599 (roughly Rs. 7,600). It is available in the sole 2GB + 32GB option. However, the consumers get to pick their colour of choice from black, purple and two variants of blue. As of now, the company has not mentioned if and when the smartphone will be made available in India.

