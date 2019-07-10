Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Huawei MediaPad T5 available on Amazon India

Huawei MediaPad T5 available on Amazon India

Huawei's latest MediaPad T5 tablet went on sale on Wednesday exclusively on Amazon.in for Rs 14,990 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM variant and Rs 16,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2019 19:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/HUAWEI MOBILE

Huawei MediaPad T5 available on Amazon India

Huawei's latest MediaPad T5 tablet went on sale on Wednesday exclusively on Amazon.in for Rs 14,990 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM variant and Rs 16,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant.

Also, read: TECNO Phantom 9 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras launched in India

The tablet sports a 10.1-inch HD display that enables a broader vision for the wide-screen visual experience, the company said in a statement. 

Powered by an octa-core processor, the device weighs just 460g. It also offers a parental control feature and enhanced eye-comfort modes. 

There's 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 16:10, the landscape mode design makes the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos.

With the "Children's Corner" pre-installed on the Huawei MediaPad T5, one can set limits to their child's usage and customize the available content. 

According to the company, prospective buyers would get a Huawei Earphone AM 12 Worth Rs 2,998 and flip cover free on purchasing the new device.

Also, read: Infinix Hot 7 with MediaTek Helio P25 CPU and 6.19-inch display launched in India

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNokia 9 PureView with five camera array and ZEISS Optics launched in India Next Story  