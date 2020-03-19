Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
Huawei Kirin 820 chipset details leaked: See expected features, specifications

Huawei is soon to unveil its Kirin 820 chipset. Read on to know more about it

New Delhi Published on: March 19, 2020 20:00 IST
Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is expected to unveil its Kirin 820 chipset soon, which will be the successor to last year's Kirin 810 processor. It will be the first 5G-connected chipset from the handset maker aimed at mid-range devices.

According to famed leakster Digital Chat Station, this will be a 7nm chip with Cortex-A76 acting as the big cores, just like in the Kirin 810 and 990 4G, GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Its predecessor Kirin 810 processor came with two Cortex A76 CPU working at 2.27GHz and six Cortex A55 CPUs ticking at 1.88GHz.

The smartphone will be launching the Huawei P40 series of flagship phones on March 26. 

The event will be used to announce the Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the Kirin 820 will be unveiled at the same event.

