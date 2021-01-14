HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G with 90Hz screen launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : HTC HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G comes with a punch-hole camera.

HTC has silently announced a new smartphone dubbed the Desire 21 Pro 5G. The smartphone is the company's one of the first 5G smartphones and it is currently available for pre-order only in Taiwan with no word on global release.

As for the pricing in its home country, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G will retail for 11,990 TWD, reports GSMArena. The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. This is a 20:9 aspect ratio screen and also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 10 OS with HTC's custom skin overlaid on top. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro has quad cameras at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens for portrait shots.

There is a 16MP snapper on the front for video chats and selfies. The phone has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support fuels the phone.

(with IANS inputs)