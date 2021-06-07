HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Planar Headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Image Source : HIFIMAN HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Planar Headphones launched in India.

HIFIMAN has officially announced the HE400se Open-Back Over-Ear Planar Headphones in India. The new pair of cans feature a high-fidelity design with an ultra-wide soundstage and detailed spatial imaging in a new comfortable design and a highly affordable price point. The key features include planar drivers with an acoustically invisible stealth magnet, 3.5mm detachable audio cables and a comfortable lightweight design.

The HE400se does not use the conventional neodymium magnets found on most drivers. Featured here are acoustically invisible stealth magnets, designed with a special shape allowing sound waves to pass through them without any interference.

This is HIFIMAN’s advanced magnet design which is acoustically transparent, dramatically reducing wave fraction turbulence that’s highly responsible for degrading the integrity of sound waves. The new stealth magnet technology yields pure sonic output that is accurate and full-range.

At the heart of the HIFIMAN HE400se are the planar drivers that deliver pure audio bliss. As opposed to standard dynamic headphone diaphragms that are never driven to their full capacity, planar headphones feature conductive layers that cover nearly the entire diaphragm. This results in significantly lower distortion than conventional dynamic headphones.

Thanks to HE400se’s high sensitivity which makes it a perfect match for low-voltage sources, you can now enjoy rich and pure music without the need for an amplifier. Get wide soundstage and detailed imaging from almost any audio source.

The new HIFIMAN Electronics’ HE400se is an over-ear open-back headphone built for a studio-quality audio performance. The new design features a lightweight and adjustable headband along with hybrid earpads to help with added comfort during long hours. The varying thickness in the headband conforms to the human skull, which is almost like being custom-tailored for each listener’s head.

The drivers are also protected by a newly designed casing for enhanced durability and element protection. Lastly, the headphones feature durable connections that use dual-sided high-performance cables with 3.5mm connectors. A 6.35mm adapter is also packaged along for maximum compatibility with a wide range of devices.

The HIFIMAN HE400se Open-Back Planar Headphones will be available in India in Silver colour, starting June 2021 via Amazon.in for a retail price of Rs.14,999.