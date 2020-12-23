Image Source : PIXABAY Here’s how many users joined social media in 2020.

Social media has become an integral part of our lives. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are not only being used as apps for spending leisure time but they are also being used business purposes. People have started promoting their products or services via various social media channels.

If you have been wondering how many users are active on the aforementioned platforms, a new report has solved your query. According to a report by Statista, Twitter users in India have now grown up to a healthy 1.89 crores. Instagram and Facebook users are now sitting at 12.23 and 34.6 crores, respectively.

As for the world, Twitter now has a userbase of over 35 crore users across the globe. Facebook, on the other hand, leads the chart with a mind-boggling 270 crore users worldwide. Instagram is also doing well in all markets bringing the worldwide number to over 116 crores.

Facebook is one of the oldest social media platforms and has a huge user base. The company has also acquired some other popular social media giants like Instagram and WhatsApp.