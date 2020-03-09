Coronavirus outbreak: How to clean and disinfect your Android, iOS smartphone?

Know how to clean your smartphone?

While it is always advised to remain safe from germs, we seem to have realised it now and the Coronavirus outbreak has made us all go to extends (we never reached previously) to keep our surroundings clean. This also goes for the objects we remain in direct contact with every day. One such object is our very dear smartphone, that tends to be home to germs as we use it. To prove this, scientists at the University of Arizona have suggested that a smartphone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Sounds gross? The aforementioned little piece of information has definitely arisen a sense of OCD in you and you probably dislike your smartphone right now, given the Coronavirus fear is legit. Worry not, we have a couple of ways using which you can easily clean your smartphone with ease so that germs don’t reside on them and you can remain safe from them. Read on to know everything about it.

How to clean your Android, iOS smartphone with ease?

Both Apple and Google have set guidelines for users to clean iPhones and Pixels. The guidelines are more or less true for most smartphones since they have similar features. Let’s dive into the easy steps of how you can clean your smartphones:

Before you start, ensure your smartphone is switched off and no earphones or charging cable is connected to your device. Also, remove the cover/case on your smartphone.

Now, take a lint-free, soft cloth to clear your device. Using the one you use to clean your spectacles is a good option. This microfibre cloth will ensure scratches don’t take residence on your smartphone.

You can choose from two options; you can either use warm and soapy water or screen cleaner solution. As for water-resistant smartphones (iPhone 11 series, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Google Pixels, and many more), they can be submerged in water or put under a running tap depending upon the resistance level they come with.

All you have to do it, take the solution, dip the microfibre cloth and make sure you damp it (remove the excess solution). Wipe the smartphone with the damp cloth and then with a dry one.

For small corners of your smartphone such as the earpiece, speaker grills, and various ports on your phone, you can either use a Q-tip or toothpick to swab the areas.

With Q-tips, you need to dip them in the solution, squeeze to remove the excess solution, and finally clean small places of your smartphone. You can also remove the SIM tray to clean it with the Q-tip or toothpick.

Additionally, you can clean your smartphone case too. Just clean it well with warm water and let it dry.

How to disinfect your Android, iOS smartphone?

Disinfecting your smartphone requires you to have a UV (Ultraviolet) smartphone cleaner. The smartphone cleaner uses UV light to disinfect a smartphone, which is the best possible way to kill the maximum percentage of bacteria on your smartphone. There are loads of options available on online portals such as Amazon India and even Flipkart. Hence, you can go for one.

What not to use to clean your Android, iOS smartphone?

Using harsh solutions to clean your smartphone is a big NO. And there is a reason for it. A smartphone is covered with an oleophobic coating that protects it from fingerprint smudges. To keep the covering intact, products such as alcohol, vinegar or bleach shouldn’t be an option. The coating eventually goes so if your phone doesn’t have it anymore, wiping it with wipes can be done.

Until then, you need to avoid a couple of things for cleaning your smartphone. These things include window cleaners, kitchen cleaners, paper towels, rubbing alcohol, makeup remover, compressed air, and standalone soap solutions.

Remember, these things can prove to be useful initially but in the long run, they will only harm your smartphone, which is bad news for your devices, especially the ones that cost you a fortune. We hope these ways of cleaning your smartphone prove convenient and if your device needs some cleansing, follow them and kill them germs.

