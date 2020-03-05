Coronavirus Outbreak: Now Spotify reschedules India event

Spotify cancels India event

Adding to the growing number of event cancellations amid rising coronavirus concerns, Swedish music streaming service Spotify is rescheduling all events in India, including one media event which was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on March 24.

Earlier, retail giant Amazon's Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced it has cancelled its flagship Summit in India owing to the growing new coronavirus concerns. AWS was scheduled to organise the summit in Mumbai from April 7-9.

Spotify said it decided to reschedule the events as it wants to ensure that one's health and safety are not compromised. Coronavirus is now a reality in India, with 29 cases confirmed all over the nation by the first half of Thursday.

Amid growing concerns, the past few days have seen cancellations of a number of business and media events, leading some companies to opt for virtual or soft launch of their products. A number of companies including Twitter have even encouraged their employees to work from home.