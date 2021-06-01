Colorful launches iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards: Price, features

Image Source : COLORFUL Colorful launches iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards.

Colorful Technology Limited has introduced the iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. The line-up consists of the Vulcan, Advanced OC, and NB models. The all-new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB takes a new look with its improved cooling and mightier design. The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti comes packed with premium features including the One-Key Overclock, customizable RGB lighting, and more to cater to different types of power users, gamers, and PC enthusiasts.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well.

Unique to the Vulcan models, the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan has the same premium features, including the signature LCD screen. The LCD screen can be used for status monitoring and personal customization, it can display GPU temperature, GPU load, core clocks, and others. The LCD screen can be flipped 90°, allowing it to remain visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan packs a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design and the iGame Vacuum Copper Plated Technics, delivering superb cooling to achieve high and stable overclocks. The graphics card also features Colorful's One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O – a straightforward overclocking feature for instant performance boost to 1710MHz in just one push of a button.

As for the iGame GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Advanced graphics card, it also packs a triple-fan cooler in a premium metallic shroud with an “Energy Core” central fan with a sophisticated “Lighting Frozen” lighting effect. The Advanced OC model features five 8mm-diameter high-performance heat pipes for aggressive heat dissipation. The graphics card also features COLORFUL’s One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O, pushing performance to 1830MHz in just a push of the button.