CES 2020: Asus showcases new lineup of gaming displays

Monday, January 06, 2020
     
At the CES 2020, Asus showcased its new lineup of gaming displays today.  Here's what you need to know

New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2020 20:11 IST
Asus Portable Display showcased at CES 2020

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 tradeshow today, Asus showcased a new lineup of professional and gaming displays, including the ultra-portable ZenScreen MB16ACE and all-around solid TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A.

The new ZenScreen MB16ACE is a portable 15.6-inch Full HD display that effectively doubles available workspace when using the monitor in conjunction with a typical 1080p laptop - meant for business travellers.

It weighs 0.7kg (1.56 lbs) and comes in at just 8mm thick. It also comes with a new and improved smart case. It features an anti-glare IPS panel that is TUV Rheinland-certified for flicker-free operation at any brightness level.

Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A aims at demanding gamers with an all-around combo of fresh styling, a high 165Hz refresh rate and incredibly low response time (1ms MPRT), IPS display for vivid colors and wide viewing angles, a GPU-friendly 2560x1440 resolution, and the unique ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) Sync technology from ASUS.

According to the company, a host of exclusive features in the VG27AQL1A aim to give users full control over the display: GameVisual has six display presets to optimize visuals based on the game or application currently in use, while GamePlus adds persistent visual elements to the screen, like a crosshair or FPS counter, with just a few clicks of the display's 5-way OSD joystick.

It also features ASUS Eye Care technology, featuring a flicker-free backlight and low blue light technology to help prevent eye strain during longer gaming sessions.

