CES 2020: Asus showcases new lineup of gaming displays

Asus Portable Display showcased at CES 2020

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 tradeshow today, Asus showcased a new lineup of professional and gaming displays, including the ultra-portable ZenScreen MB16ACE and all-around solid TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A.

The new ZenScreen MB16ACE is a portable 15.6-inch Full HD display that effectively doubles available workspace when using the monitor in conjunction with a typical 1080p laptop - meant for business travellers.

It weighs 0.7kg (1.56 lbs) and comes in at just 8mm thick. It also comes with a new and improved smart case. It features an anti-glare IPS panel that is TUV Rheinland-certified for flicker-free operation at any brightness level.

Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A aims at demanding gamers with an all-around combo of fresh styling, a high 165Hz refresh rate and incredibly low response time (1ms MPRT), IPS display for vivid colors and wide viewing angles, a GPU-friendly 2560x1440 resolution, and the unique ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) Sync technology from ASUS.

According to the company, a host of exclusive features in the VG27AQL1A aim to give users full control over the display: GameVisual has six display presets to optimize visuals based on the game or application currently in use, while GamePlus adds persistent visual elements to the screen, like a crosshair or FPS counter, with just a few clicks of the display's 5-way OSD joystick.

It also features ASUS Eye Care technology, featuring a flicker-free backlight and low blue light technology to help prevent eye strain during longer gaming sessions.