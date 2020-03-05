Here’s how you can run Android on your iPhone with this new software

Run Android on iPhone!

Those using an iPhone know how closed the iOS ecosystem is as opposed to Android. Finally, there is some fun to the Android-iOS OS game and we have a way of running Android on an iPhone with the help of this new software. Read on to know if this interests you and if you want to see how the Android on iPhone experience is really like.

Android on the iPhone? A (close to) reality

Thanks to developers at the popular cybersecurity company Corellium, the first beta of the ‘Android for the iPhone’ software -- Project Sandcastle -- has been officially released. The new software allows users to run the Android operating system on the Apple iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPod Touch. This can be done with the help of the Chekra1n jailbreak.

Here’s a video by Forbes suggesting how Project Sandcastle works:

While this hack sounds quite exciting for all those who like to experiment, you must know that there are some limitations to the whole process. With Project Sandcastle, users can use the iPhone’s Camera, audio output, Bluetooth, GPU, or Cellular modem.

The system storage is currently read-only and users won’t be able to download Android apps via the Google Play Store. Another issue is that not all iPhones support the software. Hence, this is yet another drawback. Furthermore, expect bugs and technical issues if you install the software since it is the very first build.

While Apple doesn’t support the idea, Corellium believes iPhone users should be able to do whatever they want. Corellium says, “The iPhone restricts users to operate inside a sandbox. But when you buy an iPhone, you own the iPhone hardware. Android for the iPhone gives you the freedom to run a different operating system on that hardware.”

Just to clear the air, this isn’t the first time an attempt to run Android on iPhone has been made; One of the Corellium founders did so on the first iPhone a decade ago

