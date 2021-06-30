Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5 launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5 launched in India.

Amazon has announced the launch of two new Echo Show devices in India. The All-new Echo Show 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display, 13-megapixel front facing camera, premium sound and intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with Alexa. You will not miss a moment of your favourite show, on-screen lyrics, the next step in a recipe, or a smile from a loved one on a video call as the display always stays in your view.

The new Echo Show 5 is an upgrade of our most popular smart speaker with a screen and has the same compact, 5.5-inch display that customers love. It now comes with an HD camera for better video calling or monitoring home remotely and is available in three colours, namely, Black, White, and Blue.

The all-new Echo Show 10 features a 10.1-inch adaptive HD display that automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room. Echo Show 10 is a great companion to enjoy music and videos. As the display rotates, so does its dual, front-firing tweeters and powerful woofer, providing premium, directional sound that automatically adapts to your space. Stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music.

The screen of Echo Show 10 will face you as you listen to music, watch shows from Prime Video and Netflix. You can also ask Alexa to search, browse, and stream your favourite shows/ movies, sing along with on-screen lyrics, move around the kitchen as you follow recipes by Sanjeev Kapoor, or practice yoga with Shilpa Shetty skill, using just your voice.

As for the Echo Show 5, it features a 5.5-inch display and it comes in three colours to choose from - Black, White, and Blue. Echo Show 5 also gets an upgraded HD camera with double the pixels, making it perfect for a quick video call, or a Drop In conversation . The Drop In feature lets you open an instant conversation, like an intercom, between your devices or with your Alexa contacts.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Echo Show 10 is priced at INR 24,999 and will be available via Amazon. Whereas, the Echo Show 5 is priced at INR 8,999 and it will be available at a discounted price of INR 6,999 for all customers at Amazon.in.