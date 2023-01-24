Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws stone at party worker for delay in bringing chair I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws a stone at DMK worker in Tiruvallur

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister lost his temper and threw a stone at a party worker over a delay in bringing chairs for him at an event in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the Minister of Milk and Dairy of Tamil Nadu, SM Nasar, arrived in Tiruvallur to inspect the arrangement in which Chief Minister MK Stalin was scheduled to participate on Wednesday.

However, the veteran leader got furious over a party worker and hurled stones at him. According to the news agency ANI, the minister apparently got angry over a party worker delaying bringing chairs for him. Meanwhile, the video of the angry minister has gone viral on social media.

Nasar: A Controversial leader

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when the minister landed in controversy for his actions or for his statement. Earlier in November last year, he made bogus claims about the Central government had levied Goods & Service Tax (GST) for milk because of which the milk prices have risen.

"The Union Government has levied GST for milk too. It is an unprecedented incident. As a consequence of levying GST for milk, the selling price of milk has gone up," he had said during a press conference last year.

