Tamil Nadu: Cyber crime police arrest BJP state secretary SG Surya in Chennai | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Madurai district cyber crime police on Friday night arrested BJP state secretary SG Surya in Chennai. According to an official, Surya has been arrested in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. Taking cognisance of the matter, State President K Annamalai condemned the action taken against Surya and alleged the DMK of misusing the power.

Taking to Twitter K Annamalai said, "The arrest of @BJP4TamilNadu State Secretary Thiru @SuryahSG avl is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK."

He further said that DMK is using state machinery to curtail free speech. "Using state machinery to curtail free speech & getting jittery for the slightest criticism is unbecoming of a democratically elected leader and, indeed, are signs of an autocratic leader in the making," he said in a tweet.

"Drawing inspiration from autocrats, TN CM Thiru @mkstalin is turning the state into a lawless jungle. These arrests will not deter us & we will continue to be bearers of the uncomfortable truth!," he added in the same tweet.