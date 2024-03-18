Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to contest 9 seats in Tamil Nadu including Virudhunagar, Sivaganga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L), and DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has finalised seat-sharing with DMK in Tamil Nadu. Out of 39 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will contest nine seats including Virudhunagar and Sivaganga. In addition, the grand old party will also contest the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress to contest on THESE seats:

Virudhunagar Sivaganga Tirunelveli Kanniyakumari Mayiladuthurai Karur Krishnagiri Thiruvallur Cuddalore

Congress gets 6 old, 3 new seats

The MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) allotted six old seats including Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Karur, Sivaganga, Thiruvallur and Virudhunagar to the Congress party which they won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu. The DMK decided to give three new seats to the Congress including Tirunelveli. Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore in exchange for Theni, Tiruchirappalli and Arani.

In one or two days DMK is likely to release the candidates list also, as per reports. MDMK, IUML and KMDK (DMK Symbol) have been given one seat each while VCK, CPM, and CPI got two seats each in the Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin attends Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On Sunday, Stalin attended the closing day of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. Stalin applauded former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra and pledged his support to the INDIA bloc. "My dear brother Rahul Gandhi has completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, traversing the length and breadth of India to unite us all. With a heart filled with compassion and a vision for justice, he stands as a guiding light, countering divisive forces with the strength of unity and inclusivity" the Tamil Nadu CM posted on X.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections

The polling in Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on a single day on April 19. The general elections in Tamil Nadu will be a triangular contest between the ruling DMK, the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP. Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-led alliance secured a landslide victory by bagging 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, which was also a part of the alliance, bagged 8 seats out of the nine contested. The DMK had a vote share of 33.2 percent while the Congress' vote share was 12.9 percent.

