Wimbledon Live Streaming: How to watch Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams matches on Tuesday in IND - Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rafael Nadal | File Photo

Day 2 of Wimbledon will see Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams headline the centre court. The games are scheduled for 1:30 PM BST. In India, the centre court battles will start from 6 PM IST.

Centre Court - 6 PM IST

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett

Francisco Cerundolo vs Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan

Here are all the details about the Wimbledon Championship 2022:

When is Wimbledon 2022 scheduled for?

Wimbledon 2022 will be held from 27th June to 10th July. Women's final are scheduled for 9th July and Men's final for 10th July.

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The tournament will be played at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK.

Who are the key players participating in the championship?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek are some key players.​

Who won the previous Wimbledon Championship?

Novak Djokovic - Men’s singles championship. Ashleigh Barty (retired) - Women’s singles champion.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?

The total prize money for this year's Wimbledon is £40,350,000 (Rs 387 crore approx). The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will receive a reward of £2 million. (Rs 19 crore Approx).

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be broadcasted on TV in India?

Wimbledon 2022 can be watched on Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 2 (SD, HD) in India

Where will Wimbledon 2022 be watched online in India?

Wimbledon 2022 will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.