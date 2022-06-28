Tuesday, June 28, 2022
     
Wimbledon Live Streaming: How to watch Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams matches on Tuesday in IND - Know details

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are set to headline the centre court, and the games are scheduled to start from 6 PM IST.

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2022 15:32 IST
Rafael Nadal | File Photo
Image Source : TWITTER

Rafael Nadal | File Photo

Day 2 of Wimbledon will see Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams headline the centre court. The games are scheduled for 1:30 PM BST. In India, the centre court battles will start from 6 PM IST.

Centre Court - 6 PM IST

  • Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett
  • Francisco Cerundolo vs Rafael Nadal
  • Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan
Here are all the details about the Wimbledon Championship 2022:

  • When is Wimbledon 2022 scheduled for?

Wimbledon 2022 will be held from 27th June to 10th July. Women's final are scheduled for 9th July and Men's final for 10th July.

  • Where will Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The tournament will be played at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK. 

  • Who are the key players participating in the championship?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek are some key players.

  • Who won the previous Wimbledon Championship?

Novak Djokovic - Men’s singles championship. Ashleigh Barty (retired) - Women’s singles champion.

  • What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2022?

The total prize money for this year's Wimbledon is £40,350,000 (Rs 387 crore approx). The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will receive a reward of £2 million. (Rs 19 crore Approx).

  • Where will Wimbledon 2022 be broadcasted on TV in India?

Wimbledon 2022 can be watched on Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 2 (SD, HD) in India

  • Where will Wimbledon 2022 be watched online in India?

Wimbledon 2022 will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

