Sania-Hradecka pair enters semifinals of Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sania Mirza.

Highlights Sania is a past winner here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands

The 35-year-old Indian tennis star had earlier announced that 2022 would be her last season

The Indo-Czech pair will face the winner between Shibahara-Shuai Zhang and Kichenok-Ostapenko

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka progressed to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a straight set win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic here on Thursday.

Sania and Hradecka, who had received a wild card for the tournament, claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win over the Japanese-Serbian combination in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament.

The Indo-Czech pair will face the winner of the match between top seeds Japan's Ena Shibahara and China's Shuai Zhang and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Sania is a past winner here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The 35-year-old, who is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, had earlier announced that 2022 would be her last season.

(Reported by PTI)