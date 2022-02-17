Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Sania-Hradecka pair enters semifinals of Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

Sania and Hradecka, who had received a wild card for the tournament, claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win over the Japanese-Serbian combination of Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Dubai Updated on: February 17, 2022 16:28 IST
Sania Mirza
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sania Mirza.

Highlights

  • Sania is a past winner here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands
  • The 35-year-old Indian tennis star had earlier announced that 2022 would be her last season
  • The Indo-Czech pair will face the winner between Shibahara-Shuai Zhang and Kichenok-Ostapenko

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka progressed to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a straight set win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic here on Thursday.

Sania and Hradecka, who had received a wild card for the tournament, claimed a 7-5, 6-3 win over the Japanese-Serbian combination in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament.

The Indo-Czech pair will face the winner of the match between top seeds Japan's Ena Shibahara and China's Shuai Zhang and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Sania is a past winner here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The 35-year-old, who is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, had earlier announced that 2022 would be her last season.

(Reported by PTI)

