AUS Open 2023 Final, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas match in India

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other in the summit clash of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday. Djokovic beat Tommy Paul on Friday to progress to the final. The 35-year-old registered a win 7-5,6-1, 6-2 against Paul to carry a 27-match winning streak at Melbourne Park. His competitor Tsitsipas beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), and 6-3 in the semifinals and became the 9th active male player to make it to multiple Grand Slam finals.

On the other hand, Aryna Sebalanka won the women's final after defeating Elena Rybakina on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Belarus won her first ever Grand Slam title. Sabalenka lost the first set but made a brilliant comeback to register win over Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Live Streaming details of the final match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas

When is the Final of the Australian Open 2023 between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

​The final game between Djokovic and Tsitsipas will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where can you watch Final of the Australian Open 2023 between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas on TV?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Final of the Australian Open 2023 between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas online?

The match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website.

At what time and when does the Australian Open 2023 between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas start in India?

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where is the Final of the Australian Open 2023 between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas being played?

The game will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

