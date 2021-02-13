Saturday, February 13, 2021
     
Andrey Rublev beats Feliciano Lopez to move into 4th round at Australian Open 2021

Rublev and Medevedev both went unbeaten in the 12-team ATP Cup last week to clinch the title for Russia.

Melbourne Published on: February 13, 2021 15:27 IST
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after defeating Spain's
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates after defeating Spain's Feliciano Lopez in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13

Andrey Rublev stayed on course for a quarterfinal match against ATP Cup-winning teammate Daniil Medvedev with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 third-round win over 39-year-old Feliciano Lopez.

The seventh-seeded Rublev will meet Casper Ruud of Norway in the fourth round.

No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in the third round. It was a much more straight-forward outing than his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

