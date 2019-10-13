Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Neymar limps out of Brazil friendly against Nigeria

Neymar limps out of Brazil friendly against Nigeria

Neymar was replaced by midfielder Philippe Coutinho on Sunday after feeling an injury in his left thigh.

AP AP
Sao Paulo Published on: October 13, 2019 19:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Neymar limps out of Brazil friendly against Nigeria

Striker Neymar limped out of Brazil's friendly against Nigeria in Singapore after only 12 minutes of play.

The 27-year-old was replaced by midfielder Philippe Coutinho on Sunday after feeling an injury in his left thigh.

The first half ended with Nigeria ahead 1-0. Midfielder John Aribo scored in the 35th minute after dribbling past Marquinhos in the penalty box.

Neymar walked normally to the dressing room. He threw a shirt to fans and gave them a thumbs-up as he left.

Neymar missed this year's Copa America because of a right ankle injury. He only returned to action two months later.

The Brazilian also had a right foot injury in January playing for his club Paris Saint-Germain. The problem in his fifth metatarsal took kept him off the pitch for almost three months.

Neymar also injured his right foot months before the World Cup in Russia.

The friendly could have marked Neymar's rise to second all-time Brazil top goal scorer. He has 61 goals, one less than two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHighlights, 2nd Test: India beat Proteas by an innings and 137 runs Next Story  