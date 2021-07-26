Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal moves into 3rd round with 4-2 win over Tiago Apolonia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Achanta Sharath Kamal of India

Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal on Monday registered a convincing 4-2 win over Portugal's Tiago Apolonia to advance through Round 2 of men's singles table tennis at Tokyo Olympics.

After losing the first set 2-11, Sharath picked momentum to clinch the next two. Apolonia, however, won the fourth set to level the match.

Sharath and Apolonia were tied 4-4 in the fifth set before Indian coach Saumadeep Roy called for a timeout. The ploy worked in India's favour as Sharath took an 8-5 lead and eventually grabbed the fifth set to make it 3-2.

Sharath, who is representing India for the fourth time in the Games, will next take on Olympic champion Ma Long of China. The Indian had received a bye in the first round.