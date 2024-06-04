Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am, Naveen Patnaik vying for sixth term

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the 147 Assembly seats in Odisha will begin at 8 am today (June 4). The current election results will determine if the BJD can maintain its grip on power or if the BJP can mount a successful challenge. In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJD secured a massive win by securing 112 out of 147 seats, while the BJP took 23 seats and was settled at nine. Patnaik's BJD, which has been in power since 2000, faces significant challenges from national parties, each striving to unseat his government. As the BJD seeks a sixth consecutive term, the BJP is determined to disrupt Patnaik’s long-standing dominance in the state. Stay tuned for all the latest election-related updates.