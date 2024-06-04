Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am, Naveen Patnaik vying for sixth term

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Naveen Patnaik seeking a sixth term as Chief Minister. The main contest is between the ruling BJD and the BJP. Stay tuned for updates on leading and trailing candidates across all 147 constituencies.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Bhubaneswar Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:25 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the 147 Assembly seats in Odisha will begin at 8 am today (June 4). The current election results will determine if the BJD can maintain its grip on power or if the BJP can mount a successful challenge. In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJD secured a massive win by securing 112 out of 147 seats, while the BJP took 23 seats and was settled at nine. Patnaik's BJD, which has been in power since 2000, faces significant challenges from national parties, each striving to unseat his government.  As the BJD seeks a sixth consecutive term, the BJP is determined to disrupt Patnaik’s long-standing dominance in the state. Stay tuned for all the latest election-related updates.  

 

 

Live updates :Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 04, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha polling percentage in 2024

    Odisha recorded 74.44 per cent of polling till the completion of Phase 3 on May 25. The last phase of the Odisha Assembly election saw a voter turnout of 70.67 per cent (approximate) on June 1. It was 73.20 per cent in the Odisha Assembly Election 2019.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 4 constituencies

    The 42 assembly seats in Odisha that went to polls in the fourth phase (June 1) are Jashipur (ST), Badasahi (SC), Soro (SC), Binjharpur (SC), Salipur, Niali (SC), Saraskana (ST), Jaleswar Simulia, Bari, Mahanga, Paradeep, Rairangpur (ST), Bhograi, Bhandaripokhari, Barachana, Patkura, Tirtol (SC), Bangriposi (ST), Basta, Bhadrak, Dharmasala, Kendrapara (SC), Balikuda-Erasama, Udala (ST), Balasore, Basudevpur, Jajpur, Aul, Jagatsinghpur, Baripada (ST), Remuna (SC), Dhamnagar (SC), Korei, Rajanagar, Kakatpur (SC), Morada, Nilgiri, Chandabali, Sukinda, Mahakalapada, and Nimapara.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 3 constituencies

    The 42 assembly seats in Odisha that went to polls in the third phase (May 25) are Kuchinda, Telkoi (ST), Dhenkanal, Baramba, Puri, Jayadev (SC), Rengali (SC), Ghasipura, Hindol (SC), Banki, Brahmagiri, Bhubaneswar Central, Sambalpur, Anandapur (SC), Kamakhyanagar, Athagarh, Satyabadi, Bhubaneswar North, Rairakhol, Patna (ST), Parjanga, Barabati-Cuttack, Pipili, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Keonjhar (ST), Pallahara, Choudwar-Cuttack, Chilika, Jatani, Chhendipada (SC), Champua, Talcher, Cuttack Sadar (SC), Ranpur, Begunia, Athmallik, Karanjia (ST), Angul, Khandapada, Nayagarh, and Khurda.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 2 constituencies

    The 35 assembly seats in Odisha that went to polls in the second phase (May 20) are Padampur Talsara (ST), Birmaharajpur (SC), Baliguda (ST), Polasara, Bijepur, Sundargarh (ST), Sonepur, G Udayagiri (ST), Kabisuryanagar, Bargarh, Biramitrapur (ST), Loisingha (SC), Phulbani (ST), Khallikote (SC), Attabira (SC), Raghunathpali (SC), Patnagarh, Kantamal, Aska, Bhatli, Rourkela, Bolangir, Boudh, Surada, Brajarajnagar, Rajgangpur (ST), Titlagarh, Daspalla (SC), Sanakhemundi, Jharsuguda, Bonai (ST), Kantabanji, Bhanjanagar, and Hinjili.

  • Jun 04, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Phase 1 constituencies

    The 28 assembly seats in Odisha that went to polls in the first phase (May 13) are Nuapada, Umerkote (ST), Chhatrapur, Gunupur (ST), Khariar, Jharigam (ST), Gopalpur, Bissam Cuttack (ST), Lanjigarh (ST), Nabarangpur (ST), Brahmapur, Rayagada (ST), Junagarh, Dabugam (ST), Digapahandi, Lakshmipur (ST), Dharmgarh, Kotpad (ST), Chikiti, Jeypore, Bhawanipatna (SC), Malkangiri (ST), Mohana, Koraput (SC), Narla, Chitrakonda (ST), Paralakhemundi, and Pottangi (ST).

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Assembly elections held in four phases

    Voters in Odisha used their franchise to elect the 147-member strong state Assembly on May 20 (35 constituencies), May 25 (42 constituencies) and June 1 (42 constituencies) also. 24 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and another 33 for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Odisha Assembly.  The term of the present Odisha Assembly is from June 25, 2019, to June 24, 2024.

     

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in Odisha in the 2019 elections?

    In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Election, the BJD won 113 seats and retained the state. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in the Assembly and the Congress was relegated to the third position with only 9 seats. Naveen Patnaik became the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time. In the 2014 Odisha Election, the BJD won 117 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 16 seats. The BJP won 10 seats.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key constituencies in Odisha

    Hinjili, Kantabanji, Digapahandi, Nayagarh, Bhandaripokhari, Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Pipili, Anandpur and Keonjhar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security heightened at a counting centre in Odisha

    Security heightened at a counting centre in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in the state will begin at 8 am.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Odisha Assembly elections 2024: Key candidates

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.    

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJD's performance in recent Assembly Elections

    The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been governing the state since 2000. However, the BJD is anticipated to face a formidable challenge from the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha this time.

     

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Main parties in Odisha

    The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a tough challenge from the resurgent BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes for Odisha Assembly, Lok Sabha elections to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly elections will begin at 8 am today (June 4) along with the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

     

